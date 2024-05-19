UAE flies first relief plane for flood-hit victims in Brazil

The UAE on May 18 sent the first relief plane carrying 100 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid to help the victims of the floods and heavy rains that recently swept Brazil. The plane has been dispatched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, WAM reports.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said that the UAE's robust monitoring systems track a wide range of natural disasters, including floods and their aftermath. When these disasters strike and cause damage, the UAE is quick to provide urgent humanitarian relief through its foreign assistance programmes. This aid helps people in affected countries recover from the devastation, especially vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly.

The minister indicated that the plane flown yesterday is carrying 100 tonnes of relief, medical, and food aid, with two more aircraft scheduled to be sent over the next two days carrying 200 tonnes of aid, bringing the total aid to be provided to around 300 tonnes in line with the UAE's relief efforts.