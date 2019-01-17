UAE grants first long-term visas to scientists: UPDATE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE government granted the first set of long-term visas to the winners and finalists of the first and second editions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence, following the decision issued by the UAE Cabinet to grow the country's status as an incubator of talent and innovation.

The announcement came after the second annual meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists, which saw the attendance of over 150 scientists from around the world, WAM reports.

Recipients of the first long-term visas include winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence, as well as 18 experts and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, who were shortlisted for the medal.

Commenting on the announcement, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, said, "The granting of long-term resident visas to scientists and researchers is a reflection of the UAE leadership's vision to enhance the country's position as a destination for creative minds and talents.

"It further emphasises the UAE's leading role in honouring scientists and providing innovative solutions that would ultimately serve mankind.

"We look forward to continuing our efforts towards attaining the UAE's goal of becoming a global scientific hub, and providing an environment conducive to scientific advancement while building an integrated scientific community capable of meeting all future development needs."

She concluded, "The initiative serves the fundamental goals of the UAE National Advanced Sciences Agenda, which aims to harness scientific research in a bid to achieve a qualitative leap forward in key and vital sectors, which would serve to consolidate the UAE's position on global competitiveness indicators."

The UAE Cabinet issued a decision in November 2018, which says a 10-year visa shall be granted to innovators, doctors, specialists and inventors, with similar advantages for their spouses and children. Scientists must be accredited by the Emirates Scientists Council, and must also meet at least two of the following prerequisites: they must have a PhD degree from one of the world's top 100 universities; a contribution to major scientific research in the applicant's field of specialisation; high academic achievement (a PhD degree at least); in addition to a 20-year professional experience; among other conditions.

The decision to grant innovators, scientists and creative talents a 10-year residency visa underlines the UAE's firm belief in scientists' role in enriching culture and human sciences across their various fields and in their relevant countries.

