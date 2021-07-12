UAE grants golden visas to 100,000 global coders

DUBAI. KAZINFORM In executing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to grant golden visas to 100,000 entrepreneurs, owners of enterprises, and start-ups specialised in coding, the National Program for Coders announced the start of the golden visa application process.

This initiative is available to both residents and non-residents of the UAE, in an effort to attract the best-qualified coders and graduates specialized in the field of coding. This announcement is aligned with national efforts to establish 1,000 major digital companies in the UAE over the next five years, to build the country’s digital market and prepare the necessary infrastructure to yield innovation and creativity that can keep up with the rapid global changes across various vital industries, WAM reports.

Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE is open to those who wish to be a part of the country’s success story by leveraging their talents, capabilities, and expertise, as well as for those who believe in the importance of science, technology, and innovation when it comes to shaping the future we seek for the next generations.

He added that providing this opportunity for coders to obtain the UAE golden visa aims to attract and encourage the top international skillsets and talents in the field of coding, and to provide excellent services and support systems that promote work and innovation in the UAE to facilitate the nationwide establishment of new startups and enterprises specialised in coding.

He confirmed that the National Program for Coders will support golden visa holders with promising insights and opportunities to work on integrated projects where coding plays a crucial role in society.

Coders of all nationalities and age groups may apply for the UAE golden visa through The Office of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Applications are to be submitted by the government agencies responsible for issuing golden visas for qualified coders. Application eligibility extends to: Distinguished experts and talents who achieved success in various areas of coding; Those who work for pioneering international technological firms; Graduates of software engineering, computer sciences, hardware engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, data science, big data, and electrical engineering.