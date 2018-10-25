UAE Hall opened in Kazakhstan's National Defence University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Rashid Al Mehrizi, UAE's Military Attaché in Astana, and Murat Maikeyev, Deputy Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan, on Wednesday opened the UAE Hall at the Kazakh National Defence University, named after President Nursultan Nazarbayev, WAM reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Military Attaché at the UAE Embassy in Astana, senior Kazakh defence officials and heads of the Arab missions accredited to Kazakhstan.



Maikeyev expressed his country's appreciation to the UAE for the opening of the hall, which, he said, would play a pivotal role in enhancing military and defence cooperation between the two countries.



Ambassador Al Jaber said the hall was a testimony to the strong ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, especially in military fields.