UAE highlights importance of international cooperation in facing challenges caused by COVID-19

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Obaid Salem Saeed Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, has delivered a statement during a session of the 45th UN Human Rights Council on behalf of Gulf Cooperation Council member countries on the issue of development, WAM reports.

During the session, Al Zaabi stressed that GCC countries realise the importance of urgently reinforcing international cooperation in facing the key challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as benefitting from relevant opportunities.

He also highlighted the significance of drafting a single future vision and strategy to promote international cooperation to achieve sustainable development and reduce the serious economic damage caused by the pandemic.

GCC countries welcome the invitation of Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, to enhance multilateral efforts to overcome the consequences of the pandemic and assist developing countries, Al Zaabi noted, while pointing out that they are prioritising international cooperation by supporting affected countries and financially contributing to the efforts of relevant international organisations, including the World Health Organisation.

GCC countries also realise the urgent need to invest in human capital and ensure prosperity and wellbeing, Al Zaabi stated, while highlighting the commitment of GCC countries to human development through allocating large percentages of their budgets to support human capital.

He further added that GCC countries are among the first countries in the world to implement the World Bank’s human capital project, which aims to invest in people, especially in the areas of education and health.

GCC countries are looking forward to benefitting from the opinions of the session’s participants on ways to promote international cooperation during and after the pandemic to achieve sustainable development, he concluded.