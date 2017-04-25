UAE hosts 42nd meeting of UNWTO Commission for Middle East

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The UAE hosted the 42nd meeting of the UNWTO Commission for the Middle East, on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market Exhibition 2017 that started today in Dubai, WAM Agency reported.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Khamis Al Muhairi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and the Minister's Advisor for Tourism Affairs, and Avedis Kidanian, Lebanese Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Commission, and Secretary-General of the UNWTO, as well as a number of ministers and officials responsible for developing the Middle East tourism sector.

The meeting discussed the agenda of the Commission, monitored the regional activities of the UNWTO, and discussed ways of enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of the tourism sector. The meeting also discussed the preparations for the 22nd session of its general assembly next September, to be held in Chengdu in China.

