UAE inaugurates new Embassy in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, yesterday inaugurated the new UAE Embassy in London, United Kingdom, UK.

The ceremony began with the raising of the UAE flag and was followed by the national anthems of both countries. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Alistair Burt, the UK's Minister of State for International Development and Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, then unveiled a commemorative painting to mark the opening of the new headquarters of the UAE Embassy, before touring the facilities of its new building, WAM reports.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that the opening of the new headquarters of the UAE Embassy in London reflects the desire of the UAE government to enhance its bilateral relations with the UK and develop cooperation in various fields.



He went on to say that the relations between the UAE and Britain are well established and have been for decades, due to the support and patronage of the leaders of both countries while highlighting the aspiration of the UAE to strengthen bilateral ties further to serve the interests of the people of both nations.



Burt expressed his happiness at attending the opening of the new UAE Embassy in London, which will enhance the communication between the two countries and their people, as well as maintain the strong and distinctive bilateral relations that bind them.



The opening ceremony was attended by Sulaiman Hamid Salem Al Mazroui, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and several diplomats, consuls and officials in the UK, as well as the embassy's staff.