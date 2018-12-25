UAE-Kazakh Consular Committee review services provided to citizens

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The second UAE-Kazakh Consular Committee meeting was held on December 24 at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



The meeting was chaired by Mansour Al Faheem, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Consular Affairs and Development of Proceeds, and Taupoldi Ombetayev, Director of the Department of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

Al Faheem began the meeting with a speech that conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and their happiness at the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, which led to a mutual visa exemption agreement.

Ombetayev praised the services received by Kazakh citizens in the UAE, which is why they travel to the country for their annual trips and expressed his hope that the consular cooperation between the two countries can be strengthened.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several topics related to the affairs of their citizens and the challenges they face in providing consular services, such as updated travel guidelines and health services.

The UAE and Kazakhstan have excellent diplomatic relations, which were established on 1st October, 1992. In October 2005, the UAE Embassy was inaugurated in Astana, followed by the inauguration of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE in September 2006 while the General Consulate of Kazakhstan opened in Dubai in 1997.

Etihad Airways, FlyDubai, Al Arabiya and Air Astana conduct regular flights between Kazakhstan and the UAE, and the UAE is the only Arab country to have regular direct links with Kazakhstan.