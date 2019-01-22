UAE, Kazakhstan boosting defence relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber has met with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev, and explored means of developing bilateral and military relations, specifically in the field of defence industries, WAM reports.

At the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of coordination in a number of military, defence, and space sectors between the UAE and Kazakhstan. They also discussed the importance of IDEX 2019 which will be held in February in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by the UAE Military Attache in Kazakhstan Rashid Ali Al Mehrezi.