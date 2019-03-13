EN
    14:49, 13 March 2019 | GMT +6

    UAE, Kazakhstan developing military cooperation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Salem Saif Sultan Al Kaabi, Acting Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Astana, has met with Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and discussed boosting cooperation.

    At the meeting, the two sides hailed the distinguished UAE-Kazakhstan relations, stressing the keenness of both countries to develop bilateral relations in various fields, especially in the field of military training, WAM reports.

    They also emphasised the importance of fostering coordination between the security authorities in the two countries through the exchange of visits, benefit from the experiences and best practices enjoyed by the two sides, and participate in joint events.

    The meeting was attended by senior officials.

