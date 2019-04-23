UAE, Kazakhstan discuss bolstering ties

NUR-SULTANЮ KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Lieutenant-General Talgat Mukhtarov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, have met to discuss cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two peoples, WAM reports.

During a meeting held at the UAE Embassy headquarters, the Deputy Minister of Defence expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE support to his country in all fields, especially in the field of technical support to the Kazakh Ministry of Defence.

For his part, the UAE ambassador noted the UAE leadership's interest in boosting cooperation with Kazakhstan, highlighting the country's keenness to build strong relations with various countries of the world.

The meeting was attended by Rashid Ali Al Mehrazi, UAE Military Attaché in Kazakhstan.