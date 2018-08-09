UAE, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in equestrian sports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has met with Berik Imashev, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan and Chairperson of the Kazakhstan Equestrian Federation, WAM reports.

During the meeting, both sides discussed possible cooperation in equestrian sports between their countries while highlighting the similar traditions and customs between their peoples related to raising horses and equestrianism.



Both sides also discussed various types of equestrian sports and the possibility of organising equestrian events, as well as the participation of equestrian clubs from both countries in these events.



Al Jaber said that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had a great interest in equestrianism and horses, and is credited with encouraging the raising of horses using modern methods and holding Arabian horse races in Europe.



Imashev praised the UAE's expertise in equestrian sports while highlighting his country's desire to exchange relevant expertise.



Both sides expressed their readiness to continue their efforts to establish cooperation between their equestrian federations.