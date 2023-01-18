UAE, Kazakhstan issue joint statement affirming importance of boosting economic partnership

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan have issued a joint statement, in which they affirmed the importance of boosting their fruitful economic partnerships, and their keenness on further enhancing their economic cooperation in line with their national interests, WAM reported.

Issued on the occasion of the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the UAE, the statement also underscored the importance of efforts aimed at strengthening the role of the United Nations in supporting international security and promoting sustainable development.

Following is the full text of the joint statement.

1. Upon the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, paid an official visit to the UAE from 16th to 18th January, 2023.

2. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance political, diplomatic, commercial, economic and cultural cooperation, and exchanged views on a number of issues at regional and international levels. The two sides also praised the close cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan in various fields which benefits the people of both countries.

3. Both sides stressed the importance of the fruitful economic partnership between the two countries, and expressed their desire to further enhance economic cooperation in line with national interests. They also discussed promising areas such as renewable energy, food security, agriculture, mining, transportation, logistics, construction, development, and cooperation between international financial centres.

4. The two sides praised the completion of ratification procedures for the Agreement on Promotion and Protection of Investment signed between the two countries, which will contribute to deepening cooperation in various bilateral economic and investment fields.

5. The two sides agreed to deepen cultural exchange besides expanding cooperation in the fields of tourism, sports, education, science and health sectors, considering the importance of these fields in bringing peoples together, consolidating mutual understanding, enriching both cultures, and developing bilateral relations.

6. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, underscored the importance of strengthening the role of the United Nations in supporting international security and promoting sustainable development. For his part, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, expressed his appreciation for the active role of the UAE as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

7. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude for the active participation of the representatives of the UAE in the 7th Conference of Leaders of World and Traditional Religious Leaders, which was held from September 14 to 15, 2022 in Astana. The two sides agreed to continue to support all initiatives of the conference as well as the efforts of religious leaders to promote dialogue among religions, cultures and civilisations.

8. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Republic of Kazakhstan for its support for the UAE's bid to host the 13th Ministerial Conference of World Trade Organisation, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in February 2024. His Highness also expressed his gratitude for Kazakhstan’s support for the UAE's request to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as a dialogue partner, and His Highness affirmed his confidence in the further development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

9. The two presidents expressed their keenness and support for transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building measures in Asia into an international organisation and jointly developing its influence and standing. Moreover, they highlighted that the international initiatives proposed by the both countries at international and regional levels are effectively promoting peace and sustainable development.

10. In this regard, the two sides emphasised the need to create and maintain trust and mutual understanding at regional and international levels for peaceful solutions to international issues through diplomatic means.

11. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, expressed his welcoming of the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish an international Agency for Biological Safety.

12. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for the kind welcome and generous hospitality, and invited His Highness to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.