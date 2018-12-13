UAE, Kazakhstan joint projects account for over $10 bln: Kazakh ambassador

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Khairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, said that the two countries are reinforcing their ties, through promoting political cooperation, economic and cultural interaction, and regional communication, WAM reports.

In his speech during a reception marking Kazakhstan's National Day, Sharif said that the current year witnessed many historic events, including the Year of Zayed, which is an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries while noting the visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, to Abu Dhabi in March, as well as the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Astana in July, highlight the significant development in their social commercial relations.



He also expressed, on behalf of the government of Kazakhstan, his gratitude to the UAE for supporting his country's effort to obtain non-permanent membership to the Security Council while highlighting their bilateral cooperation and their coordination in multilateral events, including United Nations, UN, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, events.



Sharif added that the cooperation between the UAE and his country includes joint projects valued at over US$10 billion while noting that the total inflow of direct investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan amounted to $2 billion, and Kazakhstan has 340 legal entities, branches and representative offices in UAE. He also highlighted the signing of many key agreements in the petrochemical industry, most notably the construction of the largest integrated gas chemical complex in Atyrau for the production of polyethene.



Sharif then pointed out that the first Emirati astronauts will travel to space next spring from the Baikonur Space Base in Kazakhstan, which will strengthen cooperation in space exploration between the two countries while highlighting Kazakhstan's collaboration with the UAE in food security and agriculture.



He went on to say that the UAE has become a leading entertainment destination for Kazakh citizens while highlighting the implementation of a visa exemption programme in March, which will enhance their tourism and commercial exchange, including his country's active participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.



The reception, held at Sharif's residence in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs Administration, as well as officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, and several Kazakh residents in the country.