UAE, Kazakhstan space agencies sign MoU

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE Space Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Gulf News Asia. The ceremony was held on Monday at the National Space Centre of Kazakhstan.

Those signing the document were Dr Khalifa Al Rumaithi, chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Meirbek Moldabekov, deputy chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry.

The MoU provides for collaboration of the parties in space exploration, space science, research, and technology.

According to Al Rumaithi, the agreement was in line with the UAE Space Agency’s goals of setting up international partnerships with countries around the world.

“Our agreement with the Republic of Kazakhstan falls within the strategic visions of both the Space Agency and the UAE. This includes working towards closer international cooperation, establishing mutually beneficial international partnerships and exchanging scientific knowledge with the rest of the world," he said.

“The UAE Space Agency recognises the importance of international collaboration in the field of peaceful exploitation of outer space, as this field is considered part of humankind’s common heritage. It is extremely important in our view for all competent entities in this field to work together towards the common goal of enhancing the welfare of humanity,” he added.

In turn, M.Moldabekov said he was positive that the MoU would enhance bilateral ties. He expressed confidence that the document will promote strengthening the cooperation of the two countries in space sciences, research, technology and services.

Kazakhstan has become one more country in a long list of the partners of the UAE Space Agency. The list includes the UK, Japan, France and Russia as well.

Presently, the UAE Space Agency supervises the UAE’s Mars Hope 2020 mission, which will see an unmanned space probe sent to the Red Planet, the first of its kind from the Arab and Islamic world.



