UAE keen on developing inter-parliamentary cooperation with Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov and Chairman of the UAE Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash discussed bilateral cooperation development in interparliamentary, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian issues, Kazinform News Agency reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Menilbekov congratulated Saqr Gobash on his re-election as the Chairman of the Federal National Council on November, 2023 and wished him success in the Council’s activities.

The Emirati ide was informed about important political, economic and social reforms in Kazakhstan initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and based on the principle of the “Strong President - Influential Parliament – Accountable Government”, including the latest amendments to the Constitution.

According to Saqr Gobash, Kazakstan-UAE relations are developing dynamically from year to year with the support of the two countries’ leadership and as a result of mutual visits organized at different levels.

The sides stressed the importance of boosting the activity of the cooperation group and organizing mutual visits of the leadership of the parliaments in order to give additional impetus to the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides agreed on a joint work on further development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation.