UAE keen on stabilization of situation in Turkey - FM

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan says that his country is keen on security and stability of Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister made this remark in a telephone talk with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt_Çavuşoğlu on Saturday. During the conversation he noted that the UAE was following the recent events in Turkey with a concern.

A. Al Nahayan welcomed the stabilization of the situation in Ankara and Istanbul, return of the political life in Turkey to a legitimate and constitutional track and called it as expression of the Turkish people’s will.

Sheikh Abdullah wished further progress and stability to the people of Turkey.