UAE leads world in renewable energy - Minister of Climate Change and Environment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Renewable energy lies at the heart of the transformation strategy adopted by the UAE to diversify its economy and meet the growing demand over energy, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, has stated. Kazinform has learnt this from WAM .

The minister made the statements while addressing the World Scientific and Engineering Congress, WSEC, 2017, which was held recently in Astana, Kazakhstan, under the theme "Future Energy: innovative scenarios and methods of their implementation".The UAE is among the key partners of the international event where it is presented through one of the exhibition's largest pavilions.

The UAE is considered among the world's leading countries in areas of renewable energy and attaches paramount importance to the development of efficient solutions in this field, the minister added.

"Over the past decade we have deployed large-scale renewable energy schemes at the local and global levels," he said, noting that the UAE capital plays host to the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, and organises an array of conferences and events of relevance around the year, most notable of which is the World Future Energy Summit, WFES, in January of every year.

He pointed out to the world's largest independent solar power plant to be built in Abu Dhabi at a total cost of AED3.2 billion under the name "Noor Abu Dhabi," which means "the light of Abu Dhabi" in Arabic. The project, which will generate 1.177 megawatts from the second quarter of 2019, is part of the emirate's bid to diversify its economy and provide alternative sources of energy at competitive prices while following the best possible environmental and technological practices.

"The growing interest being displayed in the renewable energy sector reflects the UAE's commitment to diversify sources of sustainable energy and translates the prudent vision of the UAE wise leadership to ensure an investment-conducive environment at the renewable energy sector with the overall goal of propelling economic growth."

The minister shed light on the UAE Energy Strategy for 2050, saying that it targets an energy mix that combines renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources to meet the UAE's economic requirements and environmental goals, ensuring a comfortable economic environment for growth across the sectors.

The UAE National Plan for Climate Change for the years 2017-2050, recently announced by the country, places deployment of clean energy sources and enhancing efficient use of energy on top of its main priorities, the minister added.

He reiterated the UAE's keenness to continue to adopt and deploy sources of renewable energy, citing in this regard the country's hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future. "The location of Expo 2020 will get 50 percent of its power from renewable energy sources, most notable of which is Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park," said the minister.