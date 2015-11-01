EN
    20:09, 01 November 2015 | GMT +6

    UAE National Media Council to partake in Astana EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Media Council of the United Arab Emirates has entered into an agreement with the NC Astana EXPO-2017 on its participation in the forthcoming international specialized exhibition, Kazinform has learnt from Emirates247.com.

    From the UAE side, the document was inked by Salem Al Ameri, Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo Milano 2015. As is known, EXPO-2017 will be held in Kazakhstan's capital city from June 10 through September 10, 2017. The theme of the event will be Future Energy.

    The National Media Council (NMC) is a federal government body of the UAE. The company's mission is development and regulation of an integrated and distinguished national media structure, leading to enhancement of the UAE's national and international position through evolving appropriate media policies and regulations and coordinating their implementation, in conjunction with all relevant parties.

