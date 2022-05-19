UAE parliament confirms trust in Mohamed bin Zayed as President

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Federal National Council (FNC) has confirmed trust in His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as president of the UAE to ensure a bright future for the nation, WAM reports.

This statement was made by the FNC on the occasion of the election of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, which was given by Saqr Ghobash Speaker of the FNC, during its 10th session of the ordinary third term of its 17th legislative chapter, which was held today as a memorial service for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

«The FNC congratulates the Emirati people on the election, by Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE. The FNC, as the representative of the Emirati people, pledges allegiance to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed with complete loyalty and devotion,» Ghobash said.

«The FNC reaffirms full trust in our President and protection of the Union His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, who is known for his love for the country and citizens and is keen to ensure a bright future for the nation as well as his support for the peace and stability of Arab countries.

»The FNC is confident that the UAE, under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, will see a new era of achievements and development. The country will continue to be the nation of giving, tolerance, safety and security,' he added.