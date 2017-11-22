UAE Parliamentary Division stresses importance of establishing Asian Parliament to unify visions

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The Federal National Council's, FNC, Parliamentary Division has presented a proposal on the Statute of the Asian Parliament, WAM reports.

The proposal was presented during the current meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, APA, which is in session in Istanbul, Turkey until 25th November.



The UAE parliamentary delegation stressed that the FNC is among the first parliamentary institutions that called for establishing the Asian Parliament, as the UAE-Asian relations are of great interest and are given much attention by the wise leadership of the country. The aim is to develop parliamentary work and unify the views of Asian Parliaments.



The group presented its proposals and views on the draft resolution of the APA budget during assembly's Standing Committee, and the Second Meeting of the Executive Council.



The Parliamentary Division's delegation comprised a number of FNC members including Hamad Abdullah Saeed Abdullah Ghalita Al Ghafli, Azza Sulaiman bin Sulaiman, and Nidal Mohammed Al Tunaiji and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.