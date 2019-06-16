UAE participates in Fifth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM The United Arab Emirates, since its establishment, has been an anchor for peace and stability in a volatile region that is now in a dire need of immediate solutions to counter extremism and terrorism and promote tolerance and mutual understanding, said a top official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, made the remarks during his address before the Fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which concluded here on June 15, WAM reports.

"The UAE has always been proving its commitment to resolving international disputes through dialogue and peaceful means and by providing relief aid to refugees in various conflict zones, while fostering regional and international cooperation, therefore playing a credible role recognised by the UN and other international humanitarian organisations around the globe, for its eminent contributions to easing human suffering and providing decent life for millions around the world," Al- Marar, who led the UAE delegation to the two-day summit, added.

He affirmed the UAE's continuing endeavours to promoting values of tolerance, acceptance, and women's empowerment, as well as its categorical rejection of all fanatic ideologies that sow the seeds of violence and racial discrimination.

"Moderation and facing up to forces of evil, sectarianism and terrorism are a mainstay of the UAE's foreign policy, as laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, upon whose footsteps our leaders are following to ensure prosperity and development and counter terrorism and extremism."

He cited the February's visit to Abu Dhabi of Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar as a successful result of the efforts made across the years by the UAE to underpin the values of tolerance, peace and moderation.

AL Marar doubled on the importance of maintaining channels of dialogue between CICA members to fight terrorism.

The UAE delegation to the summit included Dr Mohamed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, who is also the country's non-resident ambassador to Tajikistan.

The CICA is an organisation that includes 27 member states covering about 90 percent of the territory and population of Asia.