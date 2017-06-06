UAE pavilion at Expo 2017 is to transport visitors to Mars

ASTANA- ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The National Media Council (NMC) has completed its preparations for the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana, set to be held in Kazakhstan's capital from June 10 to September 10, 2017, under the theme "Future Energy". Today, just like Kazakhstan, the UAE has adopted ambitious plans for the future by making a long-term commitment to sustainable energy, Kazinform has learned from the UAE National Media Council.

Built, managed, and supervised by the NMC, the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana sheds light on the country's experience in shaping the future of the energy sector. It promotes a positive image of the UAE and its global outlook, while offering an interactive platform for visitors to gain key insights into domestic and international projects and the country's approach to the future of the energy sector.





His Excellency Sultan bin Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of NMC's Board of Trustees, said: "The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana is a reflection of the UAE's successful development, whereby the country has utilised its core expertise and competencies to develop the strategic sectors in society. The Pavilion provides the opportunity to effectively showcase the UAE's future-oriented innovative approach, which integrates human capacity and modern technology to improve people's lives."

H.E. Al Jaber asserted that the UAE, directed by its wise leadership, has implemented a comprehensive energy strategy, fostering a spirit of international cooperation to achieve socio-economic development. H.E. stressed that the UAE's major local and international projects have propelled it to the forefront of nations in the field of renewable energy.

Expo 2017 Astana is an ideal platform for the UAE to share its experience in achieving energy security by diversifying its resources, H.E. Al Jaber noted, explaining that it was this diversification that allowed the Emirates to keep up with the requirements of its rapid industrial advancement and economic growth, which, in turn, reinforced the UAE's sustainable development and its aspirations to build a knowledge- and human-capital-based economy.

The Pavilion will host a variety of events that explore ways to address the effects of climate change, shedding light on key global initiatives in the energy sector that achieve sustainable development, as well as a number of exploratory projects and future plans that seek to ensure growth and prosperity for the people of the UAE.





Covering more than 980 sqm, the UAE Pavilion is the largest at the Expo and has been designed to receive nearly 7,000 visitors per day.

The UAE Pavilion experience is to be divided into six major stories. At first, the guests enter an intriguing, canyon-like interior inspired by the dunes of the Liwa desert. Visitors see the Abu Dhabi skyline behind a quote from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates:



"No matter how many buildings, foundations, schools and hospitals we build, or how many bridges we raise, all these are material entities. The real spirit behind the progress is the human spirit, the able man with his intellect and capabilities."



As guests gather inside the pavilion, a projection of a young Emirati woman appears above them. Reem, the "virtual host" introduces herself, her country and her people to pavilion guests. The second sector of the pavilion is called "Our Most Valuable Resourse: People". Here the engineer from Masdar City, Chemical Engineer from Bouroge company and many others will share their stories on achieving sustainability in the UAE together.



The next section "Revolutionizing Energy Technologies" is to display a movie about a father and daughter meeting for a day out in the UAE. Bridging the generations, they explore the past, present, and future of the country's energy sector. Further, section "Transforming Lives" is to shed the light on solar home systems and Seychelles Wind project. A simple physical/digital interactive invites visitors engagement. By covering a light sensor for up to six seconds, guests simulate how the Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum Solar Park transforms the sun's energy into clean power for familiar household appliances. As each second passes, a new cluster of tessellations lights up. A clock shows how much electricity is generated per second.



Finally, the visitors will gather in front of an experiential projection wall. It will allow visitors to travel in space in time - it will transport them from Astana to the future Dubai Expo 2020 and then even to Mars highlighting the Emirates Mars Mission.



The sequence may end with a view of the Gulf from space, and a message that the UAE, although small, may hold keys to global progress in future energy.

A virtual host will guide visitors through the experience, with the overall tour of the Pavilion taking nearly 20 minutes to complete.