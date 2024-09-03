UAE Pavilion showcases latest industry innovations at Egypt International Airshow

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairperson of the Emirates Defence Companies Council, affirmed the Council's commitment to a strong and distinguished presence at the inaugural Egypt International Airshow in New Alamein city, through the UAE pavilion, which is organised to reflect the strong and fraternal relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt, WAM reports.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) correspondent in Cairo, she said that the UAE Pavilion at the exhibition features the participation of the UAE Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Council, and nine UAE companies specialising in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

The companies will showcase over 50 specialised products and systems, including the unmanned aerial vehicles like the Shadow 50 and the “Garmoosha” drone.

She added that aviation and aerospace exhibitions contribute to advancing and innovating defence industries, as the show provides a unique opportunity to highlight achievements, discuss developments, and explore the latest advancements in the aviation sector, particularly given the growing interest in defence and aviation industries as key contributors to the economic strength of nations.

Al Jaber considered the UAE Pavilion's participation an opportunity to showcase the latest products and technological solutions across various markets from different continents.

She congratulated the organisers of the exhibition, noting that this inaugural edition marks a strong start with global participation from over 100 countries and more than 300 entities.

Al Jaber expressed her best wishes for the success of the Arab Republic of Egypt in future editions of the exhibition and extended her thanks and appreciation to the Egyptian Air Force for their fruitful cooperation in facilitating the Council's participation in this important event.