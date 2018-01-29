UAE praises Kazakhstan's role in UN Security Council - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber in Astana.

According to the press service of the Lower House, the sides discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including between the parliaments of the two countries.

Speaker Nigmatulin noted the extensive work which is being done in terms of implementing the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the UAE in January 2016.

Speaking about the future of bilateral cooperation, Nurlan Nigmatulin named technology and innovation as the promising areas of its development, focusing on the main tasks set by President Nazarbayev in his recent Address. According to him, UAE's experience in diversifying the national economy, transitioning towards an innovative economy of knowledge, as well as in operating special economic and industrial zones is of great interest for Kazakhstan.

Another important aspect of bilateral cooperation, according to Majilis Speaker, is the partnership between the Astana and the Dubai International Financial Centers.

In turn, Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber said that UAE is ready to provide the necessary support to Kazakhstan to achieve the tasks set by the Head of State in the 2018 State-of-the-Nation Address, stressing his country's interest in developing relations with Kazakhstan in all areas.

During the discussion of the current issues on the international agenda, the sides noted their active partnership within the framework of the UN, OIC, and CICA.

Nurlan Nigmatulin proceeded to stress the importance of President Nazarbayev's speech at the UN Security Council meeting earlier this month, during which the Head of State stressed the mutual trust between Kazakhstan and the UAE as well as the constructive dialogue between the countries in resolving international crises and conflicts.

In his turn, UAE Ambassador noted that thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy today Kazakhstan plays an important role not only in the region but also on the global level and said that UAE praises Kazakhstan's activities in the UN Security Council.

Stressing Kazakhstan's interest in developing interparliamentary relations with the UAE, among the priority directions Speaker Numatulin named the expansion of contacts between the profile committees, exchanging experience of creating a legislative base for attracting investments, and developing the sphere of innovations.