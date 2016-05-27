EN
    17:00, 27 May 2016 | GMT +6

    UAE President&#39;s fund building school in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Emirati school will open doors in Astana for 900 schoolchildren next year, according to Kazakh Ambassador to the UAE Kairat Lama-Sharif.

    "Located between the Abu Dhabi Plaza Center and the EXPO 2017 town, the school is being built at the expense of the grant provided by the charitable fund of President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan totaling $13 million," Ambassador Lama-Sharif said during a press briefing at the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Friday.
    It is worth mentioning that the same fund organized the international cultural festival in November 2015 bringing together 50 Kazakhstani craftsmen.

