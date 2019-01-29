UAE President confers Zayed II Order on Kazakh Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II on Kairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure and his contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and co-operation between the two friendly countries, WAM reports.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the ambassador's role in bolstering UAE-Kazakhstan's ties and wished him success in all his future assignments.

The Kazakh Ambassador paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his prudent policy and his prominent role regionally and globally.