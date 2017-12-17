UAE President congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, WAM reports.

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Nazarbayev.