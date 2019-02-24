UAE Press: Dubai Expo will open up unlimited opportunities

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Since being named the host of World Expo 2020, the UAE has left no stone unturned to make the event extraordinary, especially since it will be the first to be staged in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, MEASA, in the 168-year history of the event, a UAE newspaper has commented editorially.

"With more than 190 countries and international organisations confirmed to participate in the six-month mega event, and with much of Expo construction completed, the country is brimming with enthusiasm," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Sunday, WAM reports.

Things are shaping up fast with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announcing earlier this month a new national logo featuring the Ghaf tree, which will be used by government and private entities for campaigns, initiatives and programmes during 2019.

As H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, pointed out, the World Expo comes at a unique moment in time for our region and will inspire youth to learn more about the world and about each other. They will find they have more in common than differences, and discover unity in diversity.

"Tremendous efforts are ongoing to make the event a grand success. Thousands of workers are tirelessly working on the site," added the editorial comment.

Interestingly, 80 percent of the Expo-built structures on site will be retained as part of District 2020, an integrated community that will be a new destination in Dubai.

District 2020 has already attracted interest from leading global companies including Expo's Premier Partners Accenture and Siemens, which will establish important bases there. District 2020 is part of the wider national development of Dubai South and will be linked by the Metro extension and connected by four major UAE highways.

For the first time, each participating country will have its own pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, giving all nations the opportunity to showcase their achievements, innovations, cultures and long-term visions to the world. The event is expected to attract as many as 25 million visits, with 70 percent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE.

"Expo 2020 Dubai will thus be a celebration for all. It will offer an ideal platform for all nations to share their collective visions of the future. As the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" suggests, the event will provide a great platform for encouraging creativity, innovation and collaboration," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.