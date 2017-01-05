UAE prohibited big cats as pets

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - The UAE authorities have outlawed keeping big wild cats as pets, BBC informed.

For some in the oil-rich Gulf State, owning animals like tiger or cheetah implies status, but now it has become illegal.

The UAE authorities are concerned about the dangers posed by freely-roaming animals.

The new law bans dealing in and ownership of "all types of wild and domesticated but dangerous animals".

Anyone who takes a big cat or any other kind of exotic animal out in public will face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to 500,000 dirhams ($136,000; £110,883).

Arabic daily Al-Ittihad said that would increase to 700,000 dirhams for anyone using wild animals to "terrorise" others.

Keepers of more traditional pets will also be affected by the new law. Dog owners will have to obtain permits and keep their animals on the lead in public.

Failure to do so could trigger a fine of up to 100,000 dirhams. The same penalty applies to owners who fail to vaccinate their dogs against dangerous diseases.

Dog lovers have until mid-June to acquire the necessary license and jabs.