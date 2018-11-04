UAE provides $272,000 to Material Reserves Agency of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan and Non - resident Ambassador to Tajikstan, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, met Director of the Agency on the State Materials Reserve of Tajikistan, Nurmahmad Ahmadzoda, WAM reports.

They reviewed the relations between the two friendly countries, and the UAE diplomat presented financial support worth $272,000 provided by the Mohamed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment to the agency.



Nurmahmad extended his country's appreciation to the UAE in general and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment in particular for the continuous support, hailing the UAE aid model and the assistance consistently provided by the country across the world.