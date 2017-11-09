UAE's Ateibi elected VP for 2017 UN Pledging Conference for Development Activities

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Member States participating in the UN Pledging Conference for Development Activities unanimously elected Hessa Al Ateibi, Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN, as one of two Vice-Presidents of the 2017 Pledging Conference, WAM reports.

As Vice-President, Ms. Al Ateibi would be tasked by the President of the Conference to facilitate the discussions. The conference lays out funding for 2018 for a number of UN development funds and programmes.

The conference elected Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN, as President of the 2017 Pledging Conference, and Juergen Schulz, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Germany to the UN, as the other Vice-President.

Discussions are expected to begin in January 2018.