UAE seeks to develop halal projects in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Akmola region Malik Murzalin held a meeting with Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

At the meeting, the UAE side welcomed the delivery of the first shipment of Kazakhstan-made flour from Akmola region to the UAE. INTER TRADE company from Atbasar town of Akmola region delivered 800 tons of flour to the Emirates including 160 and 640 tons of straight white and light wheat flour, respectively.

Malik Murzalin invited UAE companies to actively invest in specific projects in the sectors of grain and meat processing as well as tourism in Akmola region. In particular, the issue of establishing an investment park in Akmola region is under consideration jointly with the Dubai Investments Park. In the region, it is planned to make an industrial zone with all utilities available.

The UAE Economy Minister expressed interest in developing halal industry projects with the participation of UAE companies in Akmola region. He highlighted that the halal food and beverage market is now valued at $750 billion and grows by 7 percent p. a.

During the negotiations, the sides agreed on an UAE business delegation visit to Akmola region in the near future.