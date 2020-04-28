UAE sends medical and food aid to Pakistan in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 14 metric tons of medical and food supplies to Pakistan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, WAM reports.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said: «As part of the bilateral cooperation that has underpinned the brotherly relations between our two countries for decades, the UAE is proud to extend assistance to Pakistan in furtherance of global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.»

«Through this aid, we honor the frontline healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world who are working tirelessly to put an end to this crisis,» he remarked.

The UAE delivered the first batch of critical medical supplies to Pakistan on April 2. On April 5, the second batch of 11 metric tons of medical supplies provided by the UAE arrived in Islamabad.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 320 metric tons of aid to over 30 countries, supporting nearly 320,000 medical professionals in the process.