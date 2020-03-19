UAE suspends all types of labour permits

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits, including for drivers and domestic workers, effective Thursday, March 19th until further notice.

The decision exempts intra-corporate transfer and EXPO 2020 permits, according to WAM.

The Ministry said the move has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19.