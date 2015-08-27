EN
    20:50, 27 August 2015 | GMT +6

    UAE to finance construction of school in Astana (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov participated today in a ceremony of launching construction of a school named after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Kazakhstan's capital city.

    The 1,200-seat secondary school is a joint project of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates. The school will be fully financed by the UAE side. According to the Mayor, the project is became a result of the agreements reached between Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "Financing such an important social project as construction of a new educational institution in Astana proves a high level of friendship and cooperation between our countries," Dzhaksybekov said. Noteworthy to say, that Astana holds a leading position in building secondary education facilities.

    Astana Education Education and Science News Kazakhstan and the UAE
