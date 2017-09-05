UAE to host int'l barefoot race along desert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with Emirates Travellers, will present the first-of-its-kind "Dubai International Ramdha Challenge" on Saturday, 9th September, at Mushrif Park, WAM News Agency reports.

Men and women of various nationalities between the ages of 16 and 99 will participate in the 200-metre barefoot race with rest stops every 10 meters.

They will walk barefoot on hot sand in the middle of the day, and take the challenge for a unique experience and a chance to win several awards for the first three winners in each category.

The International Ramdha Challenge is a new tournament launched as one of the innovative and distinct models of Sports Tourism. In this challenge, each participant will demonstrate their physical abilities while establishing a new healthy sport walking on hot sand.

Accordingly, the challenge will help discharge excess electrical charges from the body, calm the nerves of the body, enhance mood, aid to relaxation, strengthen the immune system, and sterilize and strengthen the skin of the feet by cleaning pores and fighting against fungi. It will also raise the efficiency of sweat glands and sensory nerve endings on the soles of the feet.