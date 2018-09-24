UAE to host Interfaith Alliance Forum in November

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE will host the Interfaith Alliance Forum in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi on 19th and 20th November, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The announcement came during a press conference held at the Ministry of Interior headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Monday, WAM reports.

Supported by Al Azhar and in partnership with international institutions and organisations, including, Pontifical Gregorian University, UNICEF's #ENDviolence global initiative, Religions for Peace International, Arigatou International, and Shanti Ashram among others, the Forum's theme will focus on community security and children's online safety.

The forum aims to address and discuss social challenges and to strengthen efforts by religious leaders to formulate cohesive ideas that enhance the protection of the young individuals from extortion and crime via the internet.

The Interfaith Alliance Forum coincides with World Children's Day, celebrated on 20th November, highlighting the importance of unifying views among religions and cultures to ensure the protection of children.

During the press conference, Brigadier Mohammed Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, said that the UAE's hosting of this event stems from the belief that consolidated international efforts to combat transnational cybercrimes usually encompassed political and government bodies. However, he added, it is essential to ensure that similar efforts are exhausted by influential community leaders, including religious and spiritual leaders, to continue battling such crimes.

He noted that the Interfaith Alliance Forum is a means of reaching out to communities of all faiths to acquaint and engage with them to further accelerate global and location action. The Forum will provide leaders with the information, tools and materials necessary to raise awareness among their communities, primarily to support children and their guardians.

An estimate 450 religious leaders and spiritual advisors will participate in the Forum, which will be a platform promotion humanitarian values and spreading the principles of tolerance and religious co-existence.

The Forum was preceded with a series of workshops in a number of cities across the world, including Cairo, Nairobi, Manila, Abu Dhabi and Santo Domingo.