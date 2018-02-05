UAE to launch satellite

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KhalifaSat, set to be launched later this year following a series of rigorous tests, is set to catapult the Arab region into a new era of space industry outlining the outstanding capabilities UAE youth have acquired in space technologies, WAM cites a UAE newspaper.

"It is a matter of great pride for the country that Emirati engineers are the first in the Arab world to construct a satellite without foreign assistance," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Monday.

The Sharjah-based daily quoted the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as saying that the high level of expertise that Emirati scientists and engineers have developed creates a strong foundation for the future scientific and technological development of the UAE.

The paper explained, "KhalifaSat is being manufactured at space technology laboratories of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. It will become one of the most advanced satellites internationally, thanks to a number of sophisticated techniques and innovations which provide high-quality image services to customers across the world.

"The fact that an exclusive team of Emirati engineers is working on building the KhalifaSat is bound to boost the confidence of youth and inspire them to achieve more.

"The project is on flawless track. Once the manufacture and rigorous testing phases are completed, the satellite will be transported to Japan for launch aboard the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rocket - H-IIA. When placed into a Low Earth Orbit of approximately 613km, the satellite will proceed to capture detailed imagery.

"The images beamed back to earth by KhalifaSat will be among the most detailed commercially available, with a GSD of 0.7m Panchromatic, and 2.98m GSD in four multispectral bands. Such high-quality imagery for a variety of uses will allow the UAE to provide competitive services across the world."

"The paper went on to say, "There is no doubt that the KhalifaSat project will serve as an exceptional model to encourage innovation, stimulate technological progress and create a generation of Emirati scientists and engineers who will contribute to a scientific renaissance and lead ambitious space projects over the next decade.

"Space technologies are important to the security and economy of nations. The sector has become integral to many aspects of life from telecommunications and navigation to broadcasting and monitoring of weather and natural disasters."

The editorial comment concluded by saying, "The excellence of Emirati youth in space sciences, engineering and energy surely opens before the nation new huge development prospects for the first time."