UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 with police dogs

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE has realised a new achievement as part of its continuous efforts and preventive and precautionary measures it put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 to ensure the safety of the community, WAM reports.

The new achievement comes after the successful practical use of police dogs all over the UAE airports as an additional defense line in detecting presumed Covid-19 cases. In this way, the UAE is considered the first country in the world to put this method into action which is still under study and training stage in other countries.

The UAE experiment and its protocols are unique in avoiding any direct contact between the dogs and the persons under examination according to the highest standards of health precautionary measures. Practical application has been preceded by the necessary studies and meetings, in addition to brainstorming workshops and cooperation with a number of countries and experts. Discussions and theoretical studies went underway on using dogs in detecting Covid-19 cases given their strong sense of smell. For this reason, they can be used in police patrols and securing malls, events, airports and other vital facilities.

The specialised teams from the national team are distributed at the country's airports to supervise the actual application in monitoring and checking samples taken from those coming to the country from the armpit without direct contact with the dog , the trained dog in seconds can determine the possibility of that this person is infected or not.

This is considered as additional line that enhance the security and safety of passenger at airport with the gradual return and opening of more international airports and the increasing number of flights. The UAE is taking pioneering steps through rapid checks, precautionary measures, and the use of police dogs and modern technologies.