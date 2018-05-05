EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:25, 05 May 2018 | GMT +6

    UAE tops world in job satisfaction

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The United Arab Emirates has the highest percentage of employees satisfied with their jobs, according to a recent survey released by Gallup World Poll, WAM reports.

    The survey, which was released on May 1st, surveyed over 1,000 people in each of 128 countries and found that the three nations with the highest percentage of employees satisfied with their jobs, were UAE, Russia, and the U.S.

    In UAE, the lowest percentage, 31%, were seeking full-time employment but not in full-time employment. 58% of citizens who were full-time employed rated their jobs as "Good." 12% rated them as "Great."

    Russia had 51% seeking but not having full-time work; 35% who had full-time work rated their jobs as "Good", and 13% had "Great" jobs.

    The U.S. had 56% seeking but not having full-time work, 32% with "Good" jobs, and 13% with "Great" jobs.

    The other nations with the highest job-satisfaction were Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Panama, with 11% in each having "Great" jobs; Estonia, Mongolia, and Uruguay, with 10%; and Colombia, Canada, Philippines, and Mauritius, with 9%.

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!