UAE Tour stopped due to coronavirus, Astana’s Lutsenko is 3rd in final classification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour has been stopped on Thursday evening due to coronavirus alert in the peloton.

After two staff members of a team had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Organizing Committee of the race took a decision to cancel two remaining stages on Friday and Saturday and to accept the situation in the general classification after stage 5 as the final overall standings of the UAE Tour 2020. Thus, the Astana Pro Team rider Alexey Lutsenko became third in the final general classification of the race, the Team’s official website reads.

«Indeed, it was confirmed, that the current standings in the overall classification will be taken as the final result of the race. I think this is a correct decision, since we did all mountain stages here and, in general, the situation in the race is clear. We have spent 5 very nice days in a race, which was organized on a very high level. With some hard climbs, wind and heat the race became a super interesting and spectacular competition, so it worth to be finalized with a result. Alexey Lutsenko showed his great potential in this kind of races, and we can be happy with both, his performance and the way our team worked during these five days. It is pity we have to finish the race in this way, but we all know what happens in the world with the coronavirus, so the Organizing Committee took absolutely correct decision, because the health of the athletes, but also of all people around is on first place,» said Dmitriy Fofonov, sports manager of Astana Pro Team.

Last night in the race hotel in Abu Dhabi all Astana Pro Team riders and staff members alongside all other teams of the UAE Tour were tested for COVID-19. The results of this testing will be known soon. At the moment all Astana Pro Team members are feeling good and healthy and are waiting for the decision of the Organizing Committee and the Government of UAE about further procedures.

«So far everything is good in our team, all riders and staff members are healthy. We were tested last night, and we hope that the results of this testing will be OK for us, but also for all other teams and all people involved in this race. Now we are waiting for the further communication from the Organizing Committee, who is working hard to solve this situation together with the local authorities. We understand, that it is an unprecedent and super difficult situation, so we are patient and are waiting for the situation to be resolved,» added Dmitriy Fofonov.