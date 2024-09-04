UAE's foreign aid surpasses AED360 billion: Report

The UAE will mark the "International Day of Charity" tomorrow, having provided more than AED360 billion ($98 billion) in foreign aid since its founding in 1971 until mid-2024, underscoring its global leadership in making philanthropy a sustainable and inclusive effort, WAM reports.

Driven by its core values of generosity, solidarity, and volunteerism, the UAE has delivered significant support to nations and communities worldwide, aiming to reduce poverty, alleviate the impact of disasters, promote economic and social development and foster intentional peace and security.

On 5th September, the UAE will join the world to mark the International Day of Charity, an annual event dedicated to fostering global solidarity and addressing the fallout from crises. The day also highlights the importance of supporting public services in health, education, and housing and assisting communities in need.

The UAE's deep-rooted commitment to charitable work, inspired by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has been further advanced under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The country's humanitarian efforts have consistently extended to support those affected by disasters, conflicts, and crises worldwide, irrespective of race, religion, or nationality.

The UAE's International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council at the Presidential Court, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, oversees the country's international humanitarian and philanthropic affairs.

Additionally, the Ninth Principle of the UAE's "Principles of the 50" highlights that the country's foreign humanitarian aid is an essential part of its vision and moral duty towards less fortunate peoples. The foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, colour or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not justify failing to provide relief to that country in cases of disasters, emergencies and crises.

The UAE has launched numerous high-profile humanitarian campaigns in recent years, including the "Yemen We Care" campaign in 2015, "For Your Sake, Somalia" in 2017, the campaign to support Rohingya women and children in 2019, and the "Warm Winter" initiative in 2022 aimed at helping refugees and displaced people in the Middle East and Africa.

More recently, it organised the "Bridges of Giving" initiative in 2023 for earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye and the "Tarahum For Gaza" campaign to aid Palestinians affected by the ongoing war.