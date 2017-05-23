UCC, Mubadala to cooperate in chemical production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM United Chemical Company LLP (UCC) signed a memorandum of cooperation with UAE's Mubadala in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A possibility of joint polyethylene production in Kazakhstan was named as one of the prospective areas of cooperation between the two companies. The agreement provides for the preparation of the project model with acceptable for both sides technical and economic indicators.

"We held talks in Vienna, where one of the petrochemical units of Mubadala is located. It is very important that the political decision on cooperation was previously made at the heads of state level. We hope in a few months we will be signing on specific projects," said Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

As it was reported, on January 14-16 this year President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

As a result of the agreements reached during this visit, the sides began negotiations on cooperation in the oil, gas and chemical industry. In particular, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan.