    07:43, 30 September 2019 | GMT +6

    UCI Road World Championships. Three Astana riders finish in Top 20 in extreme conditions

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In very hard circumstances, the UCI Road World Championships finished after 261,8 kilometers in Harrogate with the Dane Mads Pedersen being crowned as the new world champion.

    From Astana Pro Team, Gorka Izagirre finished ninth, Jakob Fuglsang twelfth and Ion Izagirre sixteenth. Two other Astana riders animated the race from an early stage, as Hugo Houle and Magnus Cort were part of the early breakaway.

    The national team of Kazakhstan with Alexey Lutsenko was unlucky today. After wasting too much energy due to mechanical problems, they had to abandon the race, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
