    16:00, 18 August 2015 | GMT +6

    UCI Track Cycling World Cup to be held in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - August 19-23 Astana will host UCI Track Cycling World Cup, this has been announced at today's press conference at Saryarka cycle track.

    Organizers informed that the event will bring together more than 200 athletes from 32 countries. The world championship, in general, will play 19 sets of medals. Children will compete for medals in the following disciplines: 1000 meters heat, keirin, sprint, team sprint, team pursuit, individual pursuit, road race, scratch race, madison and omnium. The national team of Kazakhstan includes 10 boys and 8 girls.

