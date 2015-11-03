EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 03 November 2015 | GMT +6

    UEFA Champions League. Astana-Atletico, tonight

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, November 3, Astana FC hosts Atletico FC from Madrid in the capital city of Kazakhstan within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    The match will be held at Astana-Arena in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The match begins at 8:45 pm, Astana time.

    Atletico team has six points after three rounds and is placed second in the C group behind Benfica FC. Astana is fourth trialing three points to Galataray.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!