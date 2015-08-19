EN
    00:01, 19 August 2015 | GMT +6

    UEFA Champions League: FC Astana outplayed APOEL in first-leg match

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana have defeated FC APOEL 1-0 in the first-leg match of the play-offs of the UEFA Champions League at Astana Arena tonight.

    Astana's Bauyrzhan Dzholchiyev scored the first and only goal of the match giving the Kazakh side much-needed 1-0 lead.

    The Cypriot players were unable to equalize the score until the final whistle.

    The teams will meet in Nicosia, Cyprus for the second-leg match on August 26.

