UEFA Champions League: FC Astana outplayed APOEL in first-leg match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana have defeated FC APOEL 1-0 in the first-leg match of the play-offs of the UEFA Champions League at Astana Arena tonight.

Astana's Bauyrzhan Dzholchiyev scored the first and only goal of the match giving the Kazakh side much-needed 1-0 lead.

The Cypriot players were unable to equalize the score until the final whistle.

The teams will meet in Nicosia, Cyprus for the second-leg match on August 26.