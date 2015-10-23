EN
    03:32, 23 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Uefa could charge Manchester City over booing of Champions League anthem

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Uefa has confirmed it has opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester City after supporters booed the Champions League anthem before Wednesday's 2-1 win over Sevilla.

    European football's governing body is investigating after its match delegate included the incident in his report. A statement on Thursday confirmed that City could be sanctioned under regulation Art. 16 (2) (g) DR 'disruption of a competition anthem'.

    "Please note that the incident was reported by the match officials therefore a case was opened," read the statement. "This does not necessarily mean that a sanction will be imposed."

    The case will be dealt with by Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 November.

    City's fans have a long-standing tradition of booing the anthem, which is taken from Handel's Zadok the Priest, to express their dissatisfaction with Uefa. For more information log on to The Guardian.com.

