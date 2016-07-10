UEFA EURO-2016 finals to be broadcast for public in Astana live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UEFA EURO-2016 final match will be broadcast for the public in Astana live.

As it was informed on the official website of the Astana administration, the fans of the game of football can watch the final match of the UEFA EURO-2016 between Portugal and France together in KazMedia Hall and on Nurzhol Boulevard in Astana live.

The fans are invited to KazMedia Hall located on Kunayev Str. The fans are also requested to come earlier. The doors for fans will be open at 12 am. The admission is free of charge. The game starts at 12:45 am.

The second place where the game will be broadcast for the public in Astana is the large LED screen located on Nurzhol Boulevard between Keruen shopping mall and "Severnoe Siyanie" residential complex. This new screen is 11 meters high and 17 meters wide.